Police searching for man wanted on warrant stemming from driving offence

Photo: RCMP Trevor Scott

Police are searching for a Kamloops man wanted on a warrant stemming from an alleged driving offence.

Trevor Boyd Scott, 42, is wanted a warrant relating to an alleged incident from last November, Mounties said.

“We are encouraging Trevor Scott or anyone with information related to his whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible so that he may deal with the warrant,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Scott is described as a white man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 221 pounds. He is bald with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.