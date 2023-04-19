Mixed-use build with restaurant, apartments proposed for downtown Kamloops' Station Plaza

Photo: City of Kamloops / Richard Hunter Architect Inc. A new development incorporating a restaurant and bar and two apartments is proposed for a lot next to the historic CN Railway station.

A three-storey building with a restaurant and a couple of residential apartments is being proposed for a lot next to the historic CN Railway station in downtown Kamloops.

A variance permit is required as the zoning bylaw requires seven parking stalls, but the build incorporates three. On Tuesday, Kamloops city council voted to pass the proposed development to the next step, authorizing staff to distribute a notice of intent for the project in order to gauge public opinion on the build.

Eric Beach, current planning manager for the City of Kamloops, said staff support issuing the variance permit, as the property, 520 Lorne St., is right next to a city-owned pay parking lot.

The vacant property sits to the east of the historic station, which is currently the site of Twisted Steak.

“The applicant is proposing to construct a three-storey mixed-use building consisting of [a] two-storey restaurant and bar, as well as two residential units that will be located on the upper floor,” Beach said.

According to a report prepared for the City of Kamloops, the build includes plans for a one-bedroom unit on the second storey. A three-bedroom unit would be constructed on the upper third storey.

A seasonal outdoor restaurant patio would extend into the pedestrian plaza to the south of the property.

The report said the development proposal embodies policies laid out in the official community plan with regards to investing in public spaces, including pedestrian-friendly streets and public gathering places.

“The currently vacant site is proposed to host a restaurant use with an outdoor patio on the adjacent pedestrian plaza, which will help to liven the area and welcome pedestrians into the rest of the development while providing additional housing in the downtown core,” the report said.

Beach said the proposed building has a more modern design than the neighbouring historic station. According to the city report, another development permit has been made on the mirroring property for a build which is planned to look more historic.

"It doesn't meet the historic nature, as you can see, of the plaza, however, they've tried to incorporate elements like the red brick design that you see there at the station,” Beach said.

He said in 2004, council approved a development permit for a build on the property that looked more historic, but the project never moved forward and the site has sat vacant ever since.

“Staff support sending this to a notice of intent to residents, for the variance for the parking, as per the recommendation,” Beach said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said a development on the site has “been a long time coming.”

“I think it's a very good welcome sign into Kamloops for the Rocky Mountaineer guests,” he said.