Federal workers hit picket line on Seymour Street as part of national strike

Photo: Josh Dawson

Dozens of members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada are hitting the picket line Wednesday in downtown Kamloops as part of a large-scale national strike.

Approximately 50 picketers were outside the federal office on Fifth Avenue and Seymour Street on Wednesday morning, some holding signs that read "two per cent is for milk" and "honk for fair wages" or waving PSAC flags.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said the government and PSAC are still at odds when it comes to contract issues for both sides.

Strike action began at 12:01 a.m. ET Wednesday, with as many as 155,000 federal public servants across 250 picket locations throughout the country.

Federal ministers are expected to address the media later today to provide an update on bargaining.

The union is calling the strike one of the largest in Canadian history.

Negotiations between PSAC and the Treasury Board began in June 2021 and reached an impasse in May of last year.

Both the union and the government have warned of disruptions. With a third of all federal public servants on strike, disruptions could amount to a complete halt of processing during the tax season.

Other disruption concerns include slowdowns at the border, and disruptions of EI, immigration and passport applications.