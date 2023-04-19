Smoke, flames from growing wildfire visible from Pavilion

A video taken from the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation reserve in Pavilion shows flames and smoke billowing from the South East Skwish Creek wildfire.

The wildfire, located north of Lillooet and west of Pavilion Lake, was ignited on Tuesday. As of Tuesday night, the BC Wildfire Service estimated the blaze was 20 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation for Pavilion Indian Reserve 1, with residents asked to prepare for an evacuation if it’s deemed necessary.

Chief and council also advised anyone who would like to evacuate due to the smoke or health concerns to register at the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation gymnasium.

Shaelee Stearns, fire information officer with BCWS, said there were 15 personnel on scene at the fire on Tuesday, along with a helicopter bucketing water.

According to BCWS, the wildfire is still out of control. It is suspected the fire was caused by human activity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.