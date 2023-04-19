No overnight growth as crews reclassify 20-hectare Pavilion wildfire as held

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

Firefighters say there was no growth on a 20-hectare blaze burning near Pavilion overnight, and they don’t expect the fire to spread any further.

The South East Skwish Creek wildfire was sparked on Tuesday and quickly grew to 20 hectares. Video shot from the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation shows the fire was visible from homes in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service had 15 crew members at the scene on Tuesday and, on Wednesday morning, reported no further growth.

“There was no growth overnight and the fire is now classified as being held,” Karley Desrosiers, a fire information officer with BCWS, told Castanet.

“The size remains at 20 hectares currently but will be reassessed throughout the day.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

A video taken from the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation reserve in Pavilion shows flames and smoke billowing from the South East Skwish Creek wildfire.

The wildfire, located north of Lillooet and west of Pavilion Lake, was ignited on Tuesday. As of Tuesday night, the BC Wildfire Service estimated the blaze was 20 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation for Pavilion Indian Reserve 1, with residents asked to prepare for an evacuation if it’s deemed necessary.

Chief and council also advised anyone who would like to evacuate due to the smoke or health concerns to register at the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation gymnasium.

Shaelee Stearns, fire information officer with BCWS, said there were 15 personnel on scene at the fire on Tuesday, along with a helicopter bucketing water.

According to BCWS, the wildfire is still out of control. It is suspected the fire was caused by human activity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.