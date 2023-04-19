Kamloops mayor, council unite in approval of new code of conduct

Photo: Castanet

With lyrics from The Beatles song "We Can Work It Out" ringing in their ears, the Tournament Capital's embattled city council, which has weathered a string of internal conflicts since taking office last November, unanimously approved the first few readings of a new code of conduct bylaw.

The bylaw outlines expectations for the behaviour of council and committee members, a process for investigating complaints and consequences if the code of conduct isn’t followed.

Maria Mazzotta, City of Kamloops corporate officer, played a short clip from The Beatles’ song in council chambers on Tuesday as she introduced the bylaw, noting she debated using the words, “we can work it out.”

“When I was creating this PowerPoint, that seemed like a fraught point to be making, and maybe trite, and maybe tone deaf — and then Friday happened. Most of the people in this room, not all of them, were at the Community to Community forum,” she said, referencing a recent meeting between City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc staff and council.

“I saw what this council was capable of, and I saw what was possible for this group of people coming together — and I have hope.”

Mazzotta said she chose the clip because of this lyric: “Think of what you’re saying.”

“When I say 'think of what you're saying,’ it extends to the written word as well,” the corporate officer said.

“I think if that can be our watchword in how we conduct ourselves, we're probably in pretty good shape to not have to invoke any of the much more formal proceedings that are outlined in this bylaw.”

Mazzotta said the code of conduct was shaped using bylaws from Maple Ridge, Nanaimo and Squamish.

She said there are consequences — referenced in the bylaw as remedies — if the code of conduct is breached, and there is a “clear and fair process” leading to the imposition of consequences. Confidentiality is also built into the bylaw.

“If something is going to impact someone's well-being or ability to fulfill their duties as a council member or committee member, they need to know that there's a fair process,” Mazzotta said.

According to the code of conduct, council members or committee members — which would include citizens, should they be appointed to committees in the future — must not bully or harass others, and must treat other members, city staff and city volunteers with respect and dignity.

They must avoid making statements attacking other members, staff or volunteers, or their respective families.

Members can’t obstruct staff in their efforts to implement council decisions, and they can’t ask staff to undertake any private work for them.

They must not attempt to influence decisions related to the hiring, promotion, suspension or termination of staff or volunteers — including giving references or forwarding copies of resumes to someone hiring at the city.

According to the bylaw, complaints must be made in writing to the city’s CAO or corporate officer, and an investigator will be retained to look into the complaint.

Mazzotta said the investigator would be an objective third-party lawyer.

If an informal resolution isn’t possible, a formal investigation occurs, after which council is provided with a report and can decide on appropriate sanctions.

These could include a letter of reprimand, mandatory training, restrictions or conditions on access to city facilities, suspension or removal of the member from their appointments, a prohibition from representing the city at events, or public censure.

During her presentation, Mazzotta noted council is made up of nine people — eight councillors and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson. She said while all humans are flawed, “humanity is also our greatest strength.”

“It's not going to be this code of conduct bylaw that solves the issues that this council has faced to date,” Mazzotta told council.

“It's going to be the humanity of each of you that you bring to your conduct in accordance with that bylaw, and just by virtue of the best aspects of being human.”

The code of conduct bylaw will come before council again during a May 2 meeting for formal adoption.

Council also voted in favour of a motion, put forward by Coun. Nancy Bepple, to review the code of conduct bylaw again in a year’s time.