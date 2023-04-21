Secwepemc poet Gottfriedson to receive honorary degree from UNBC

Photo: UNBC Garry Gottfriedson

Garry Gottfriedson, Indigenous leader, rancher, educator and poet from the Secwépemc First Nation, will receive an honorary doctor of laws degree next month from the University of Northern British Columbia.

Gottfriedson has published 11 books of poetry, been inducted into the International Library of Poetry Hall of Fame and had his work featured in international venues.

Gottfriedson will be honoured at UNBC's Prince George campus during the university's convocation ceremony.

“It's such a huge honour to be able to be recognized for my lifelong work, and education, social issues, and my writing career and so on,” said Gottfriedson.

“So it's really a highlight of my life to this point.”

Gottfriedson was born into a ranching family near Kamloops, spending the first five years of his formal education at the Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc before his parents secured his entrance into the public school system.

“It is because of my ancestors and parents that I am secure with my Secwépemc identity,” Gottfriedson said.

“They instilled the importance and significance of our way of being so that I would undoubtedly know my language, land and culture, despite the fight that lay before me.”

Gottfriedson has been at the forefront of Indigenous self-determination and identity reclamation for more than 40 years, beginning with his land-based learning and teaching at the Indigenous working community and cultural revolution retreat, Smallboy Camp.

He has worked with UNBC Professor and Canada Research Chair in Humanities and Health Inequities Dr. Sarah de Leeuw on efforts to combat anti-indigenous racism.

Gottfriedson has also worked with UNBC through his ‘Ut’loo Noye Khunni-Weaving Words Celebration and has mentored students through thesis work guidance.

“It is our collective creative voices that work together to smash down the barriers that block progress,” he said.

“This is what our young Indigenous voices do."

Gottfriedson said that writing allows for a space where people can express themselves.

“A lot of people that I work with don't feel that they have a voice in any way, that their voice matters, that their words matter, that their thoughts matters,” he said.

“So that's why it's important that it brings out a space to form a place where they can express themselves.”

Gottfriedson is currently the Secwépemc Cultural Advisor for Thompson Rivers University and holds a bachelor of education from the University of Calgary and a master of education from Simon Fraser University.

He studied creative writing at Naropa University in Colorado where he studied under poets and musicians such as Alan Ginsberg and Marianne Faithful.

Gottfriedson will receive his honorary degree during the morning ceremony celebrating the Class of 2023 at UNBC’s Convocation at May 26.

“Honestly speaking, I never, ever thought that any of my lifelong work would have any impact or be under the public eye in any way,” said Gottfriedson.

“So it's a huge, huge honour for me to have that. That voice, that presence recognized, particularly by a university — it's just totally awesome for me.”