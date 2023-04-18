First Nation issues evacuation alert due to new 20 hectare fire north of Lillooet

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 6:36 p.m.

The Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation has issued an evacuation alert due to the South East Skwish Creek fire, a 20 hectare wildfire burning out of control north of Lillooet.

The evacuation alert was issued about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for Pavilion Indian Reserve 1, and requests that anyone in the area prepare to evacuate if it’s found to be necessary.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire, located near Marble Canyon Provincial Park, ignited on Tuesday.

Shaelee Stearns, fire information officer, said there were 15 personnel at the site of the fire on Tuesday, supported by a helicopter bucketing water.

BCWS said smoke from the fire may be visible to surrounding communities and travellers along Highway 99.

More information on the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation evacuation alert can be found through Emergency Info BC’s website.

ORIGINAL: 4:21 p.m.

A new wildfire discovered Tuesday north of Lillooet has grown to 20 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze, east of the Fraser River near Marble Canyon Provincial Park, has been named the South East Skwish Creek fire.

According to the BCWS, its ignition date was Tuesday and its size is estimated at 20 hectares.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.