A new wildfire discovered Tuesday north of Lillooet has grown to 20 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze, east of the Fraser River near Marble Canyon Provincial Park, has been named the South East Skwish Creek fire.

According to the BCWS, its ignition date was Tuesday and its size is estimated at 20 hectares.

