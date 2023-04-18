City of Kamloops seeking feedback on accessibility

Photo: Castanet

Local residents and caregivers who experience accessibility barriers have been asked to take part in a survey to help the City of Kamloops as it looks to improve its accessibility plan.

The city is looking to update its 2018 Accessibility and Inclusion Plan, aiming to further reduce barriers that discourage individuals with impairments from participating in activities.

In a news release, the city said survey responses will help ensure the plan includes actions necessary to remove and prevent barriers to city programs, services and facilities.

“The 2023 accessibility plan will be informed by best practices and individuals impacted by accessibility barriers,” said a statement from the city.

“The goal is to identify and provide solutions to reduce barriers that are found in our day-to-day lives that may be caused by environments, attitudes, practices, policies, information, communications or technologies.”

The survey will be available until May 7.

Residents can take the survey online, or pick up a paper copy at city hall, Kamloops Museum, the Tournament Capital Centre, or Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre.

According to the City of Kamloops, staff will be available in person at two locations over the next few weeks in order to provide more information on the work being done to develop the accessibility plan, and to give opportunities to complete the survey.

Staff will be at the TCC from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on April 25, and at the Kamloops Regional Farmers Market on April 29 and May 3.

The city has also created an accessibility engagement group, made up of members of the public and organization representatives, to inform the plan and improve community accessibility.

Residents can learn more about the plan and find the online survey at the City of Kamloops website.