Ministry to provide $550,000 for trio of new SD73 school buses

Photo: Castanet Staff

The provincial government will be funding the purchase of three new school buses for the Kamloops-Thompson school district to the tune of more than half a million dollars.

SD73's board of education voted Monday to approve the district’s updated five-year capital plan, including ministry funding for three new buses.

The ministry will provide $184,649 for each bus, for a total price tag of approximately $554,000.

Each of the three buses will seat 76 students.

SD73 trustees voted unanimously in favour of the capital plan, with the next step to order the buses from a list of approved vendors.

Other minor SD73 capital projects for 2023-24 include HVAC upgrades at Clearwater secondary, Dufferin elementary and Pacific Way elementary, with approximately $1.46 million being provided by the ministry.

Projects in development from previous years include the Batchelor Heights elementary school project.