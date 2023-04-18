Mass timber, climate-resilient design for new Pineview elementary school, builder says

Photo: Station One Architects Plans for a proposed elementary school in Pineview Valley include a two-storey school and a sports field.

The Kamloops-Thompson school district will be working with Station One Architects to design the new Pineview Valley elementary school.

Station One will work with the district in designing the plans for the school school, landscaping of the school grounds and landscape architecture, project management and interior design. The two parties have already been working on the Pineview project for some time, with Station One drawings submitted to city council in December.

“We have had positive experiences working with Station One Architects on capital projects including the current Parkcrest elementary rebuild, and the completed Valleyview secondary expansion,” said Art McDonald, SD73's director of facilities and transportation.

Station One Principle Partner Justin Dyck says the shape of the site and provincial initiatives will allow for reduced greenhouse gas reduction, incorporation of mass timber and 21st century learning design.

“Station One Architects is very excited and proud to have been selected for the design of the new Pineview elementary school,” he said.

“We have had a wonderful experience working with the Kamloops school district staff, educators and the broader community on the Valleyview secondary addition and the Parkcrest elementary school and look forward to pushing the envelope further on Pineview elementary.”

On Monday night, the board approved the establishment of the Pineview Valley community engagement committee to be comprised of community members, district and school staff, parents and community partners.

The committee will provide input to the district, and will meet to review early designs of the school and to provide input into the educational value of certain design features.

The new elementary school will emit greenhouse gases at least 50 per cent lower than the current LEED Gold Standards, and will be built with a climate-resilient design to stay cool during extreme heat.

The project has been on the board’s capital plan since 2014-15 and will help alleviate overcapacity issues within the district.

Currently, McGowan Park elementary school is sitting at 160 per cent capacity.

“We have been working closely with the McGowan Park staff and parents to manage these burgeoning space pressures,” said SD73 board chair Heather Grieve,

“We are relieved to have received a funding announcement and excited to establish the Pineview Valley community engagement committee.”

The Ministry of Education and Child Care announced $65.3 million for the new 485-seat elementary school project on Feb. 22.

The school site will be southeast of Pineview Valley along Copperhead Drive.

The project is expected to begin construction in spring of next year and the school is slated to welcome its first students in 2026.