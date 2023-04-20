Kamloops author runner-up for prestigious CBC writing award

Photo: CBC/Will Stinson Katie Welch

A Kamloops author is a runner-up for the 2023 CBC Short Story Prize.

The prestigious national award saw more than 2,300 entries, with the Tournament Capital's Katie Welch honoured as one of five finalists.

As a finalist, Welch received $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, and had her short story Bird Emergent published on CBC Books.

Welch is a writer, music teacher, and member of the Kamloops Society for the Written Arts. Her debut novel, MAD HONEY, is a 2023 OLA Evergreen Prize nominee.

She grew up in Ottawa before moving to Kamloops and holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Toronto.

Welch has previously had short stories published in Event Magazine, Prairie Fire, The Antigonish Review, the Temz Review and The Quarantine Review.

Her story Poisoned Apple was chosen as Pick-of-the-Week by Longform Fiction and she was the runner-up in UBCO’s 2019 Short Story Contest.

Will Richter from Vancouver took home the win in the 2023 CBC Story Prize for his short story Just a Howl.

As the grand-prize winner, Richter will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the arts. His short story was also published on CBC Books and he will have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at Artscape Gibraltar Point.

CBC's next literary prize, the 2023 CBC Poetry Prize, is now open for submissions.