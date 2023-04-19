Former youth sports coach who lured teen athletes facing new sex assault charge

Photo: Castanet

A former Kamloops youth sports coach who was sentenced to house arrest last summer after pleading guilty to sexual offences involving two girls trying out for a team he was leading is facing a new sexual assault allegation.

The 52-year-old man cannot be identified under a publication ban put in place to protect the identities of his victims and the complainant in the new allegation.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault, alleged to have taken place in Kamloops between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 last year.

About three weeks earlier, on July 28, the man was sentenced to a six-month conditional sentence order and 12 months of probation after earlier pleading guilty to luring.

In that case, court heard he was exchanging sexual messages with two girls — one 16 and the other 17 — who were trying out for a youth sports team he was helping to run. The offences took place between January and March of 2020.

In addition to the house arrest and probation, the man was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

The man is slated to stand trial on his most recent charge in B.C. Supreme Court the week of Dec. 11.

He is not in custody.