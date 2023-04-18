YKA sees another increase in passengers, but still short of pre-pandemic levels

Photo: Castanet Staff

The number of passengers travelling through the Kamloops Airport have soared to near pre-pandemic figures.

According to data from YKA, 80,867 travellers passed through Fulton Field between January and March, marking an increase of more than 50 per cent year-over-year — up from 53,960 over the same period in 2022.

Kamloops Airport Managing Director Ed Ratuski said the passenger volume moving through the facility's terminal is at 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“Passenger numbers for the first quarter 2023 reflects the recovery of the aviation industry from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

“During the first quarter, there were significant increases in both inbound traffic to Sun Peaks and outbound travellers to sun destinations.”

In 2022, the airport saw 257,374 passengers — a 147 per cent increase from the previous year, but still short of 2019’s record-setting numbers.

The airport counted 361,586 passengers in 2019, the last full year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ratuski noted that additional flights from Calgary and Vancouver would be provided by WestJet and Air Canada starting May 1.

Flair Airlines is also slated to be starting non-stop service to Edmonton on June 18.