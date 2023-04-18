Driver taken to hospital after crashing car into North Kamloops restaurant

Photo: Contributed Police and a tow truck driver survey the damage after a car drove into Moon Wok Chinese restaurant on Tranquille Road on Monday.

Police are working to determine what led to a collision Monday on Tranquille Road in which a car collided with a popular Chinese restaurant.

Emergency crews were called to Moon Wok, 755 Tranquille Rd., at about 4:45 p.m.

A Volkswagen Golf went up onto the sidewalk and took out two pillars supporting an overhang above the restaurant’s front door.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the driver of the car was removed by paramedics and firefighters and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The cause of the crash is part of the ongoing investigation,” she said.

The overhang was removed by workers. The two brick posts were still on the ground outside the restaurant on Tuesday morning.