SD73 board identifies, votes to purchase Batchelor property for planned school

Photo: Castanet Staff This lot off Hook Drive in Batchelor Heights is slated to become home to a new elementary school.

The School District 73 board of education will be acquiring land on a residential street in Batchelor Heights for a new elementary school — a site that has some access issues, according to one trustee.

The board voted Monday to acquire land adjacent to the Batchelor Nature Park following a Crown Grant offer last month from the province.

School board trustee John O’Fee acknowledged there are limitations with the proposed elementary school’s location — a home-plate-shaped plot of land off Hook Drive south of the west end of Grasslands Boulevard.

“If you look at the road access to the site as it exists today, it’s problematic,” he said.

O’Fee said the current access point along Hook Drive will create traffic and access issues.

“Most of your students will be coming along Grasslands to get to the school,” he said.

“But if we can punch access up through the top of the property to Red Tail Crescent and Grasslands Boulevard, then those people can come along and they can get to the school relatively easily.”

O’Fee said building a northern access point should be relatively easy because most of the infrastructure is already in place.

“The roads are built right to there now, so having access is piece of cake,” he said.

The plot, more than six acres in size, is assessed at $1.2 million and the board will be required to meet a number of preconditions by May 9 to receive the Crown grant. The district will have to complete surveying work and register the property to complete the deal, among other conditions.

The new school has been in the district’s long-range capital plan since 2021-22, with the board first receiving the green light from the province for the Crown grant application in January of 2022.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Forests expedited the Crown grant application paperwork and forwarded it to Victoria for approval within a month — approximately two years faster than the normal process.

The new school was the district’s top priority in its 2022-23 capital plan and will help alleviate overcapacity issues within the district. Total school district capacity is expected to reach 117 per cent by 2028.

The provincial government has also recently given final approval to a new $65 million elementary school in Pineview to help ease SD73's capacity woes.