There is no word yet on any injuries after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant Monday on Tranquille Road.

Emergency crews were called to the Moon Wok, 755 Tranquille Rd., at about 4:45 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Traffic along Tranquille Road was snarled as crews dealt with the collision.

