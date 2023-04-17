Indigenous games officials to visit Kamloops, evaluate facilities as part of bid process

Photo: Facebook/Team BC NAIG A B.C. high jumper competes at a previous North American Indigenous Games.

Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops will welcome delegates this week from the North American Indigenous Games in a bid to host the event.

Four delegates from eastern Canada and the U.S. will be evaluating local facilities and hosting capacity from April 21 to April 23.

If successful, 6,000 athletes, coaches, team staff and cultural performers from more than 756 Indigenous Nations in Canada and the United States will visit the region for the 2027 event.

“We are extremely proud and excited to welcome NAIG delegates,” Tk'emlups Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir said in a news release.

“Tk'emlúps and Kamloops are known internationally for our warm hospitality and well-executed sport competitions that exceed expectations of sport enthusiasts.”

Tk'emlúps is the only Indigenous-led bid in the running, competing against Calgary to host the 2027 event.

“We believe our community is the right size for youth to foster a great sense of belonging and Indigenous pride and to showcase our beautiful land and Secwépemc culture,” Casimir said.

Tk'emlúps-Kamloops was chosen by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council in November to serve as B.C.’s host candidate.

Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops submitted their letter of intent to bid in December and filed a bid book in March.

In February, Kamloops city council unanimously approved a $10,000 contribution to co-fund the delegates' visit.

The final stage of the evaluation will be a presentation to all 26 members of NAIG Council in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia on May 17.

The successful bid will be announced during the 2023 NAIG in Halifax in July.

NAIG is the largest international, multi-sport and cultural event for Indigenous youth in North America.

The games are held every four years, with the location rotating geographically each time.

The Western region will be hosting the games in 2027 but won’t host again until 2039.