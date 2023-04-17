Longtime downtown lunch spot Smorgasbord Deli will close unless co-op forms: owner

Photo: Tim Petruk

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing its doors for good unless enough people step forward to keep it alive as a co-op.

The Smorgasbord Deli and Country Garden Greenhouse will close at the end of the summer. The longtime Seventh Avenue business could reopen in a new location if a co-op is formed, according to owner Dalton Strong.

A new business is expected to move into the space currently occupied by Smorgasbord and Country Garden.

Strong said he and his wife, Anita, are both in their 70s and ready to retire.

“We’re beginning to break down, you could say,” he said.

The Strongs bought their farm in Monte Lake in 1982 and Country Garden has been doing business since then. The Smorgasbord and the storefront on Seventh Avenue opened in 1999.

Strong said the plan was always to sell the business in a few years but that never happened.

“We figured it was an investment and we’d be able to sell it. We were saying in six or eight years,” he said.

“Then the bank crisis came.”

A meeting is planned for next week for people interested in forming a co-op. Those looking to attend can pre-register here.