Mounties ask for help tracking down woman missing since Sunday

Photo: RCMP Jazmine Richard

Tk’emlups police say they need help tracking down a woman missing since Sunday.

Jazmine Richard, 31, was last seen on Kamloopa Road at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release.

“Jazmine’s family and the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP detachment are concerned for her wellbeing,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We are asking the public to please have a look at the picture of Jazmine and to please contact us with any information that may assist in locating her.”

Richard is described as a First Nations woman standing five feet and weighing 115 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Richard’s whereabouts can call police at 250-314-1800.