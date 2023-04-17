Campfire found at scene of vegetation fire at North Kamloops overpass, police say

Rob Gibson

Police say evidence of a campfire was found in the area after firefighters knocked down a substantial fire Saturday in vegetation at a busy North Kamloops overpass.

Emergency crews were called to Halston Avenue at Eighth Street just after 6 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a fire.

“On scene, a large area of cedar hedging was burning,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

“A small campfire was also located in the area.”

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.

Castanet has also asked Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.