Comedian Marino, singer Manna to perform at Paramount Theatre

Photo: MPRO4 Entertainment

Comedian Mike Marino and singer Maria Manna will be bringing standup comedy and music to the Paramount Theatre.

Marino, billed as “New Jersey’s Bad Boy,” will be performing his new standup show Welcome to the Family this weekend.

The show focuses on his family and the dynamics of growing up as an Italian-American in New Jersey.

“I’m talking about my culture, my heritage, my family. I'm also going to be talking about getting older with my aches and pains,” said Marino.

Marino’s comedy has landed him on The Tonight Show, in sitcoms and on stage at clubs and casinos all over North America.

“I’ve toured many different places in Canada, from the Montreal Comedy Festival to Toronto, now back to Vancouver, British Columbia,” said Marino.

“I love Canada.”

Marino was inducted into the New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame in 2008.

“I'm also going to be letting everybody know that I'm running for President of the United States in 2024, under the Make America Italian Again banner,” said Marino.

“I’ll be in the White House in a couple of years.”

Manna, who’s is performing before Marino’s stand-up, is an award-winning Italian-Canadian singer, songwriter, producer, playwright, actor and Juno Award judge.

Manna is also the first female performer in Alberta to record an album in Italian.

“We're acquaintances. We met through mutual entertainers on social media. We admire each other's work, and we figured it'd be a good idea to put song and comedy together,” said Marino.

“She’ll come out and do probably 45 minutes of singing and some classics, like Sinatra and Dean Martin. Nice old-school Italian music.”

The show is on Saturday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online.