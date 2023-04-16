Kamloops' Dicey Group don pink jackets, rent limo to view stage production of Grease

Photo: Krystal Oleson The Dicey Group dressed as the Pink Ladies from Grease.

Kamloops’ “Dicey Group” made an appearance as the Pink Ladies at Western Canada Theatre’s production of Grease.

The group donned pink satin jackets and jumped in a rented limo to view the performance on Saturday night at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Group members, who age from 50 to 82, were seen taking pictures with the actors following the show.

The “Dicey Group” came up with their title from weekly gatherings to play dice games, and have made a habit of dressing up.

The group has made costumed appearance at several events, including an ABBA performance and a 50s-60s revival concert.

Grease will be playing at the Sagebrush Theatre until April 29.

Tickets are available at Kamloops Live! Box Office.