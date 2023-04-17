Strong wind, cloudy periods and temperate conditions over coming week

Photo: Josh Dawson

Kamloops will be seeing strong winds early in the week before returning to calmer conditions, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are predicted to climb over the coming week.

Monday will see a mixture of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 12 C. Southeast winds could reach speeds of 40 km/h in the afternoon. Cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers can be expected overnight, with a low of 3 C.

Tuesday will similarly see a mix of sun and cloud, with a daytime high expected to be 12 C — five degree below seasonal averages. Skies are predicted to clear and temperatures will drop to a low of -2 C at night.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 13 C. Skies will remain clear overnight as the temperature drops to a low of 0 C.

Thursday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 14 C. Cloudy periods are predicted overnight with a low of 3 C.

Friday will continue to see cloudy periods as temperatures rise to a high of 17 C during the day. Periods of clouds are expected to continue into the night with a low of 7 C.

The weekend is forecast to see a high of 18 C with a mix between sun and cloud.