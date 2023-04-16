Wildfire crews responded to two fires in the Thompson region Saturday

Photo: Contributed The yellow dot indicates the approximate location of Saturday's fire.

BC Wildfire Service crews responded to two wildfires sparked in the Thompson region Saturday.

A fire sparked south of Merritt Saturday is now being "held," after a BCWS initial attack crew first attended the scene Saturday. This means the fire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

The crew is returning Sunday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is estimated to be 10 hectares in size and is located approximately nine kilometres south of Merritt, near Kwinshatin Creek. The fire is believed to be human caused.

Crews also responded to a two-hectare fire northwest of Kamloops Saturday, and that fire is now classified as "under control."

The blaze is located about 49 kilometres from Kamloops, near Sedge Creek on Skeetchestn Indian Band reserve land. The fire is believed to be human caused.

According the BC Wildfire Service, an officer will return Sunday, but when a fire is classified as under control, it means "suppression efforts have ensured the wildfire will not spread any further."

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 18 wildfires have been sparked in the province in the past seven days.