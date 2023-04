Photo: Aberdeen Mall

The nostalgia-driven Zellers food truck will be in the Tournament Capital next weekend.

The truck is scheduled to be in the Aberdeen Mall parking lot from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, the mall said in a post on social media.

The touring food truck is part of HBC’s nostalgic reboot of the Zellers brand, which includes a pop-up shop inside the Hudson’s Bay store at Aberdeen Mall — one of 25 locations across Canada.

The Kamloops store opened earlier this month.