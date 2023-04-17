Work on permanent road between Juniper, Rose Hill expected in 2025, city says

Photo: Contributed A fire burned between Juniper Ridge and Valleyview on July 1, 2021. This photo of the blaze was taken in Juniper by a Castanet Kamloops reader who asked to be identified only as Mike.

The City of Kamloops says design work is underway for a permanent road connecting the Juniper Ridge and Rose Hill neighbourhoods, but construction is not likely to take place until 2025.

During a council meeting last month, concerns were raised around emergency egress routes for the Juniper neighbourhood in light of ongoing development — an issue brought to the forefront two summers ago when a Canada Day wildfire burned dangerously close to homes between Juniper and Valleyview.

As the fire burned, many Juniper Ridge residents sat helplessly in traffic trying to get out of the community on its only exit — HIghland Road. In the days after the fire, the city said it would fast-track the construction of a new permanent exit from Juniper.

Before voting to approve a development permit for a new 78-unit multi family development at 1844 Qu’Appelle Blvd. at a city council meeting on March 28, Coun. Katie Neustaeter asked staff to speak to infrastructure work being done in the area in light of resident concerns.

Dave Freeman, assistant development, engineering and sustainability director, told council the Qu’Appelle Boulevard extension remains under design, noting the city is working with Juniper West Developments on the project.

“Half of that road does go through Juniper West property and is being built by the developer,” Freeman said.



He said if the developer wasn't taking that on, the city’s costs would be “significant.”

When reached for further comment, Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, told Castanet Kamloops the developer will cover the costs for the Qu’Appelle Boulevard extension through its property and development cost charges will cover the portion on provincial land.

Kwiatkowski said some design work has been finished and the city is waiting on final approval from the province to complete some onsite work in order to fully complete the design.

He said construction could start next year, but the bulk of the work is likely to happen in 2025.

Another project from Juniper West Developers went before council at the March 28 meeting, with developers asking for a variance for certain lots in a planned subdivision at 2213 Coldwater Dr.

A report from city staff noted there is an active application for the property that has received preliminary approval to create 121 single family lots.

The subdivision will require the extension of Coldwater Drive through to Rose Hill, but this extension will remain an emergency access route only, with a gate in place.