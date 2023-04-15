Blaze burns trees alongside Eighth Street overpass in North Kamloops

Photo: Kevin Pryor Flames could be seen alongside Eighth Street at the overpass above Halston Avenue on Saturday.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a landscape fire Saturday near a busy North Shore overpass.

Emergency crews were called to the Eighth Street overpass at Halston Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. for a report of a fire.

A photo sent in by a Castanet Kamloops reader shows flames on the slope next to Eighth Street and some trees ablaze. Another one shows firefighters spraying water onto the smoking hillside from Halston Avenue.

Firefighters had the fire struck a few minutes after they arrived on scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the blaze. On Friday, police said they were investigating a string of suspicious fires in recent days, including a number in North Kamloops.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.