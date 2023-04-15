Downed power lines have closed Lac Le Jeune Rd. Saturday

Photo: Kristen Holliday Lac Le Jeune Road closure.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

While DriveBC initially reported Highway 5 had been closed due to downed power lines, the closure has in fact only impacted Lac Le Jeune Rd.

Lac Le Jeune Rd. is currently closed at Chuwhels Mountain Rd., just east of the Coquihalla Highway, due to the downed lines. Traffic on the Coquihalla is flowing smoothly.

DriveBC says it will provide an update on the closure at 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 12:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway near Lac Le Jeune has been closed in both directions Saturday afternoon due to downed power lines on the road, according to DriveBC.

The highway is closed between Chuwhels Mountain Road and Inks Lake Road, about 13 kilometres south of Kamloops.

DriveBC said crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

An update is expected from DriveBC at about 4 p.m. Saturday. This story will be updated as more information is available.