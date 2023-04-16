Tk'emlups members ask for annual cultural burns at Indian Point

Photo: Castanet City of Kamloops and Tk'emlups te Secwepemc community representatives met Friday for a Community to Community Forum.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc members are hoping to see an annual cultural burn take place at Indian Point, on the east side of the North Thompson River across from Riverside Park.

Tk'emlups Coun. Nikki Fraser raised the matter during a community-to-community forum Friday, a session involving representatives from the band and the City of Kamloops.

“It’s something that I want to see happen annually in our community again, because it was a normal practice for our people,” Fraser said, adding band membership has been asking for the burn to take place.

Fraser said there’s a lot of overgrowth in the area that needs to be addressed.

“That’s one way to make sure that we’re protecting and being caretakers of our land,” she said.

“I just want to know how that can work. And if that's something that is being implemented this year — I would like to see it implemented this year.”

Chief Ken Uzeloc of Kamloops Fire Rescue said prescribed burns happen in and around city limits at certain times of year.

“We also monitor the venting index to allow burning for other things. So we can definitely work with that, and provide communications to let residents know,” Uzeloc said.

“And if needed, provide a bush truck to standby to assist with that, like we would for prescribed burns in the City of Kamloops.”

Shane Wardrobe, emergency planning coordinator for the band, said a number of elders have approached him about cultural burning at Indian Point. He said traditionally, mid-March to mid-April represents burning season on the reserve.

“Permits are issued to community members and those permits are sent to [KFR] staff so that they know where fires are happening,” he said.

“When the cultural learning can get underway, I think it would be the same type of process for permitting. And I think once we get this dialogue open, and we started talking about it more and more, we will find ways to make it work.”

Tk'emlups Coun. Justin Gottfriedson noted the band has a “very positive relationship” with the City of Kamloops and its fire department.

An agreement signed between the two parties sees KFR provide fire protection and rescue services to reserve lands.

Gottfriedson emphasized the need for continued reciprocal education, including providing band members the opportunity to learn best practices around fire safety and ensuring KFR understands traditions surrounding cultural burns and funeral services.

“That's one thing that we really need to initiate and concentrate on, and specifically as the warmer months are coming along. In our ceremonial fires, certainly our practices change with the seasons, but it's still a necessity,” Gottfriedson said.

“That understanding from the fire department is going to be crucial so that we can continue to work together. …A big educational component is crucial moving forward, and we can stand to improve on that a little bit.”

Uzeloc said he plans to engage more with Tk'emlups around risk assessment and education, and noted he wants to make sure KFR’s services are “delivered in a manner that is consistent with your cultures, your history and your practices.”

“We need to find that blend to make sure that we're meeting that end goal, but in a matter that works for you as well," he said.