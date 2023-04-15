Shuswap Road to see repaving, roundabout, but band wants more

Photo: Castanet Members of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc council and administration met with the City of Kamloops during a Community to Community forum on Friday.

While East Shuswap Road is slated to be repaved in the near future, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc council is continuing to advocate for more extensive work to be completed on the route.

During a Community to Community forum held on Friday, TteS council and staff met with City of Kamloops council members and staff to discuss several matters including East Shuswap Road.

Gottfriedson said he is excited to see that Shuswap Road, a provincial right-of-way, will be getting “much-needed TLC.”

“This is a really, really big important initiative on some very much needed infrastructure,” said Tk’emlups Coun. Justin Gottfriedson.

“I think we've all experienced the state of East Shuswap Road. It's something that's promoted as a cyclist trail, and quite frankly, the infrastructure is inadequate for the current needs and demands of that road, let alone as an unofficial emergency access route at times as well.”

John ter Borg, TteS planning and engineering manager, said the province is planning to conduct repaving along Shuswap Road from Highway 5 past the Lafarge Bridge between this year and 2024.

He said TteS continues to highlight the road as a concern.

“The road itself as a road base, it’s not up to modern standards. It basically needs to be rebuilt to some degree, and that’s a larger initiative,” ter Borg said.

“It’s nice to see some attention, because it’s overdue for the paving and all of the upkeep. But really, the larger message is what is the long term plan? And how do we get there?”

ter Borg told council representatives it would be beneficial for the road to be realigned, noting more extensive roadwork could also allow for water and sewer infrastructure improvements, giving the band the ability to better use their lands stretching eastwards.

“It's just raising the profile of that project, it's something we’d like to motivate the province to be a little bit more proactive on,” he said.

The TteS manager also said the band has funding to construct a kilometre-long multi-use pathway along East Shuswap Road, from Sun Rivers Drive to the Sienna Ridge development. He said they are currently in the final design stages for this portion, noting it would tie into a greater active transportation network they are planning for the area.

He also said a tender process has been completed for a road realignment and roundabout project at Chief Alex Thomas Way and East Shuswap Road.

He said while he couldn’t confirm an exact timeline for the roundabout construction, it’s “imminent,” and planned for this year.

TteS Coun. Joshua Gottfriedson said the multi-use path is much-needed. He said he’s 38 years old, and it’s “been longer than that there’s been no walking path for our people.”

“That's a road I grew up on. The only way into town was to walk on that road. In the pitch black and the nighttime, it’s a single-lane highway there,” he said.

“If the car is coming quick, we had to jump in the ditch — it’s just the way it was.”

ter Borg said a supportive partnership with the City of Kamloops will help when it comes to securing grant funding for future active transportation links.

"There seems to be more funding out there for bike path programming. We would really like to take advantage of that while it's here,” he said.