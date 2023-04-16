Wood pile burning scheduled near Heffley Creek over coming week

Photo: Contributed

Pile burning will be conducted near Heffley Creek starting as early as Monday.

Burn operations on wood debris will be conducted in the Evergreen Estates area near Heffley Creek.

The burn operation is part of a fuels management project supporting wildlife risk reduction to communities in the district.

BC Wildlife Service firefighters will assist in and monitor the burning, which will take place as early as Monday and be completed by Wednesday.

Smoke and flames may be visible to residents in surrounding areas.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on the weather, venting and snow conditions.

Burning will only proceed if conditions are suitable to allow smoke to dissipate.