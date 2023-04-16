City of Merritt warns of traffic disruptions, Voght Street closure

Photo: City of Merritt Voght Street will be shut down on April 17 for road repairs.

The City of Merritt will be conducting road repairs on Voght Street following a water main break last winter.

Asphalt repairs to the road are currently scheduled for Monday.

A road closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a detour through Parker and Juniper Drive.

A water main break in November 2022 caused significant road damage, requiring excavation and backfilling work which left a temporary bump on the road.

The city is conducting repairs now that asphalt companies are able to begin paving.

The city has stated that the water main break was caused by the aging water main infrastructure. Applications for funding were unsuccessful as of March 2023.

The city has also stated that reconstruction of Voght Street from Blackwell Avenue to Belshaw Street will continue as funding is made available.