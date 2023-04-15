New Tim Hortons included in retail development planned for Orchards Walk

Photo: City of Kamloops / GTA Architecture A development permit application for a commercial development in Valleyview, which includes spaces for three stores including a proposed Tim Hortons restaurant and drive-thru, will be considered by Kamloops city council on Tuesday.

A new commercial development, which includes plans for a proposed Tim Hortons restaurant and drive-thru, is being considered for the Orchards Walk area of Valleyview.

Kamloops council will discuss and vote on a development permit application for the planned build during a meeting on Tuesday.

In a report prepared for council, staff said the proposed building — which will include space for three commercial retail units including the drive-thru restaurant — is planned for 3200 Valleyview Dr.

The property, located east of Grand Boulevard and south of the Trans-Canada Highway, is also the site of the Orchards Walk Commercial Plaza. The plaza currently includes a pharmacy, a medical building and a daycare.

According to the report, the plan includes walkable connections from the proposed building to Grand Boulevard and nearby bus stops. Bicycle lanes and a multi-use pathway along Valleyview Drive also connect to the site.

“Inclusion of a restaurant patio on the west side of the building serves as a neighbourhood gathering place,” the report said.

Staff noted the plans include two queuing lanes for the proposed Tim Hortons drive-thru restaurant “intended to avoid disruption of the road network.”