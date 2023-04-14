Police seek tips after a series of suspicious North Shore fires

Kamloops RCMP are looking for information and witnesses following a series of fires Wednesday night on the North Shore.

Reports began around 10:25 p.m. on April 12, when Kamloops Fire and Rescue contacted police for assistance with a suspicious fire at the north end of the Overlanders Bridge near Fortune Drive.

KFR was reportedly already at a grass fire on the other side of the Fortune Drive overpass.

A third fire was located in a fenced compound on the 500-block of Tranquille Road around 10:55 p.m.

“Luckily, no one was injured and no property was damaged, but the fires could be related due to the timing, proximity, and a person of interest observed in the area,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

Witnesses on scene at the Overlanders fire reported seeing a man in black clothing and a white cap near a church on Leigh Road.

A similar description was reported near the Tranquille Road fire.

“We are reaching out to the public to help us identify the man in the white hat and dark clothing, and to request that they contact police with any information, photos, or videos that may help further the investigation,” said Cpl. Evelyn.

Police Dog Services Unit were present at both scenes but did not locate a suspect.

Mounties have received several reports of fires over the past weeks, including reports of fires in bushes near Battle Street and 2nd on April 6 around 11:30 p.m., the rear deck of a business on the 400-block of Victoria on April 7, a shopping cart fire around 11:30 p.m. on the 1300-block of Columbia Street West, and a vehicle fire on McGill Road around 4 a.m. on April 10.

“Police are encouraging anyone who witnesses someone attempting to illegally start fires, or who comes across a fire, no matter how small, to please call 911,” added Cpl. Evelyn.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.