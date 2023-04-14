Hamer-Jackson, Sarai might go to Nova Scotia for Indigenous games bid

Photo: Castanet

The mayor of Kamloops and a city councillor have been tapped to join a delegation travelling to Nova Scotia to make a presentation in support of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc's 2027 North American Indigenous Games bid.

City council will vote Tuesday on whether to authorize travel and related expenses for Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Bill Sarai.

Last fall, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the City of Kamloops put forward a bid to host the 2027 games. According to the city, if awarded, the games would be the largest sporting event in Tournament Capital history.

In a report prepared for next week’s council meeting, staff said the TteS bid is the only one from B.C., and is now competing against Calgary as the only other potential host community.

“As part of the bid process, a local delegation from each bid community must present in person to the full North American Indigenous Games selection committee in Dartmouth, N.S., on May 17,” the report said.

According to the report, Hamer-Jackson and Sarai would join Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, members of her council, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc staff and some City of Kamloops staff members for the trip.

Staff estimated it will cost $2,500 per person for the trip. On top of other travel expenses expected for 2023 conferences, Hamer-Jackson and Sarai could exceed their annual $5,000 travel allowance.

It’s recommended council authorize Hamer-Jackson and Sarai to join the delegation and allow them to exceed their travel allowance if it’s required. The excess travel expenses would be covered from council’s contingency fund, which currently has $20,000 available.

The TteS and City of Kamloops host bid has received support from across B.C., according to Tammy Robertson, the city’s Indigenous and external relations manager.

During a Tk'emlups-City of Kamloops forum at Chief Louis Centre on Friday, Robertson said she’s received dozens of letters of support for the band's bid.

"I don't even know how many letters of support we have — tens of tens, perhaps even close to 100. And this covers everyone from the tourism industry to the accommodation sector, the media, I could go on and on,” Robertson said.

“There was a lot of these letters that have indicated sponsorships that, should we be successful, they are going to be at the table with us.”

The North American Indigenous Games is the largest multi-sport and cultural event hosted in Canada and the United States. The event is expected to draw more than 5,000 athletes from about 750 Indigenous nations for eight days of competition.

It is expected the successful 2027 host committee will be announced at the Halifax games in July.