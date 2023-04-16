Man jailed 18 months for extorting vulnerable teen for nude photos

Photo: Castanet

WARNING: This story contains details some readers might find disturbing.

A Kamloops man who extorted an "exceptionally vulnerable" 16-year-old girl for nude photos has been ordered to spend 18 months in prison.

Joseph Alexander Duffey, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of luring, as well as charges of possession of child pornography and extortion. He was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court.

Court heard Duffey and the girl, who was 16 at the time, struck up a long-distance relationship after meeting on TikTok early in 2021.

They exchanged text messages and talked on the phone. He lied about his age and said he was 17.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said the girl sent Duffey a number of nude photographs she had taken of herself.

When the relationship soured a few weeks in, Duffey became abusive and aggressive in his interactions with the girl.

“He threatened to distribute the nude photographs of [the girl] unless she sent him more nude photographs in specific poses doing specific actions,” Janse said.

Some of the troubling text-message exchanges were read into court. In them, Duffey threatened to kill himself if the girl were to stop sending photos. He later claimed falsely to have cancer, saying his “dying wish” was to receive more nude pictures.

He also became increasingly demeaning and abusive. He referred to the girl as his “future wife and sex slave” and said he would rape her if she refused to marry him.

“What if I refuse to meet you?” the girl asked him.

“Then I’ll have you captured,” Duffey replied. “Now shut your mouth and send the picture.”

The girl’s 14-year-old friend at one point contacted Duffey in an effort to broker an end to the harassment.

“He offered [the second girl] money in exchange for nudes,” Janse said.

“A small amount of money was sent via PayPal to [her] and she ended up sending him nudes, as well, essentially to get him to stop harassing her friend. As you can imagine, that did not turn out to help the situation.”

The girls, both of whom lived in foster care in another province, went to police on May 25, 2021. Duffey was identified through his cellphone number and Kamloops Mounties executed a search warrant at his apartment a short time later.

Janse described both girls as “exceptionally vulnerable.”

“They were vulnerable victims in addition to just the general vulnerability of being a youth,” she said.

Duffey has no previous criminal record. According to a pre-sentence report prepared for court, he lives a solitary life.

“Mr. Duffey is a fairly isolated individual who spends the majority of his time online — that is his only social interaction to speak of,” Janse said, referring to the findings of the pre-sentence report.

“An antisocial personality and the inability to form real-life relationships with age-appropriate women appears to be the reason for this offending, or at least what led to this offending.”

Defence lawyer Courtenay McLaughlin said Duffey was himself a victim of sexual abuse as a youth. She said he’s worked hard to address the cause of his offending through counselling and medication.

“He’s made serious efforts between the time of his arrest and now to deal with his mental health,” she said.

Duffey was apologetic in court.

“Whatever it takes to make sure this never happens again, I’m all for it,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips agreed to a joint submission for 18 months of jail to be followed by an 18-month period of probation.

Duffey will also be required to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.