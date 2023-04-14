Structure fire in Cherry Creek did not spread to brush, BCWS says

Janelle Lien

UPDATE: 3:36 p.m.

A fire that destroyed a building Friday in Cherry Creek west of Kamloops did not spread to nearby vegetation, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS crews responded to a structure fire along Highway 1 near Beaton Road, between Kamloops and Tobiano, just after 11 a.m.

The crews were sent to make sure the blaze did not spread and become a wildfire.

Fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said the fire was contained to the property.

“It hadn’t spread to the brush at all,” she said. “They stayed to monitor but that was about it.”

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a structure fire burning Friday in Cherry Creek to make sure the blaze does not spread.

A structure went up in flames late Friday morning just off Highway 1 near the Beaton Road intersection.

“We have a crew and an officer en route to respond because it is outside fire protection,” BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns told Castanet Kamloops.

“We are responding to make sure it doesn’t spread or hasn’t spread.”

Police said they received a report of a structure fire in the Beaton Road area on Highway 1 at about 11 a.m.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:04 a.m.

A structure fire is burning Friday morning in Cherry Creek just off Highway 1.

A Castanet Kamloops reader sent in photos showing the blaze, which is near the Beaton Road intersection.

Cherry Creek does not have fire protection. The issue has been discussed by Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials in recent years and almost went to referendum during last fall’s election.

Police said they have not been made aware of the blaze.

Castanet has attempted to contact the Tobiano Fire Department and the TNRD for information. This story will be updated when more is known.