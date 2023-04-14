BC Wildfire Service crews responding to Cherry Creek blaze to make sure it doesn't spread

Photo: Janelle Lien Castanet Kamloops reader Janelle Lien sent in this photo of a structure fire burning Friday morning off Highway 1 in Cherry Creek, near the Beaton Road intersection.

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a structure fire burning Friday in Cherry Creek to make sure the blaze does not spread.

A structure went up in flames late Friday morning just off Highway 1 near the Beaton Road intersection.

“We have a crew and an officer en route to respond because it is outside fire protection,” BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns told Castanet Kamloops.

“We are responding to make sure it doesn’t spread or hasn’t spread.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:04 a.m.

A structure fire is burning Friday morning in Cherry Creek just off Highway 1.

A Castanet Kamloops reader sent in photos showing the blaze, which is near the Beaton Road intersection.

Cherry Creek does not have fire protection. The issue has been discussed by Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials in recent years and almost went to referendum during last fall’s election.

Police said they have not been made aware of the blaze.

Castanet has attempted to contact the Tobiano Fire Department and the TNRD for information. This story will be updated when more is known.