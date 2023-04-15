Outdoor Kamloops Farmers' Market to start 2023 season next weekend

Photo: Castanet

Vendor tents will be pitched next Saturday outdoor Stuart Wood as the Kamloops Farmers' Market begins its 2023 outdoor season.

The 46th edition of the market will start on Earth Day, April 22, on St. Paul Street.

The market will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. between Second and Third avenues each Saturday until the end of October.

The market’s Earth Day Celebration will feature representatives from the City of Kamloops’ sustainability programs and various community groups, along with activities including face painting and story time with the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

The midweek markets will start on May 3 and run from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria Street.

The market is expecting a strong showing of vendors, including farmers, prepared food, artisans and crafters.

All products are grown, baked or made by vendors within B.C. — the majority within a 100-kilometre radius of Kamloops.