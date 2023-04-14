Renderings show plans for recently approved Riverside Park skating rink

Photo: City of Kamloops This rendering shows what the Riverside Park skating rink is expected to look like once it is built in the spray park area of the park.

New renderings from the City of Kamloops show what a recently approved outdoor skating rink is expected to look like once it's built in Riverside Park.

Nancy Bepple, a city councillor who spearheaded the project in her role with the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association before she was elected last fall, said the organization was “delighted” this week when the project got the green light.

“Thank you very much to all citizens, community organizations, city staff and city council who have supported this over the last five years that KOSA has worked on and advocated for this project,” she said.

“A vision of a beautiful and family-friendly affordable city facility in a central location for all Kamloops citizens — as well as visitors — to enjoy during winter has been a central driving force of our association from the start.”

On Tuesday, Kamloops city council voted unanimously to fund the Riverside Park skating rink project to the tune of $5.4 million with part of a $15-million windfall the municipality received earlier this year from the provincial government. Bepple recused herself from the vote.

The skating rink plan was last before council in 2021, when councillors elected to go ahead with a new spray park but hold off on the skating rink plans.

Much of the rink’s infrastructure was built into the spray park, which is still under construction but slated to open next month in time for the Memorial Cup — part of an extensive $6-million Riverside Park facelift.

It is not yet known when the remainder of the work on the rink will be complete. The project is still awaiting final approval as part of the city's budget.