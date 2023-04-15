Walk for Alzheimer's set to raise funds in Hall's honour

Photo: Alzheimer Society of B.C. Sandee Hall

The Tournament Capital will be hosting its annual Alzheimer’s walk in honour of Sandee Hall.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be kicking off on May 28 to raise funds for programs and services for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The charity's flagship fundraiser will be held at the Tournament Capital Centre Indoor track at 10 a.m.

The charity provides critical support for people impacted by dementia. Each of the 21 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree, with Hall being honoured at the event in Kamloops for her contribution to the community.

Hall first experienced symptoms while at work and was unable to recall the duties of her job.

“Getting the diagnosis is frightening, and it hit me so hard at the beginning,” Hall said. “I said to myself, 'I'm not certain if I can fight it — but I will embrace it.'”

Hall and the society also seek to break down stigma surrounding the disease and its impact.

Hall said people often tell her she looks fine.

“What am I supposed to look like?” Hall asked.

Hall said she considers fellow participants in Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs to be like family.

“It’s like talking to my best friend; I can just let everything out,” she said.

More information on the Walk for Alzheimer’s is available online.