KFR extinguishes landscape fire near Stuart Wood schoolhouse

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Kamloops Fire Rescue made quick work of a landscape fire last week along St. Paul Street near the former Stuart Wood schoolhouse grounds.

Dean Olstad, KFR fire prevention officer, said one apparatus responded to a call reporting the incident on Thursday, April 6 at about 11:30 p.m. Crews found a fire measuring about six metres by six metres in size.

He said KFR crews contained the fire and extinguished it using water and foam. Firefighters were only on scene for about half an hour.

Olstad said the cause of the fire is unknown. It is one of a string of fires recently being investigated by Kamloops Mounties as potentially suspicious.