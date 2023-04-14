KFR extinguishes hedge fire near Overlanders Bridge

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a hedge fire that started near the north end of the Overlanders Bridge on Wednesday night.

A video shot by a Castanet Kamloops reader shows a section of hedge fully ablaze on the west side of Fortune Drive just north of the bridge.

Dean Olstad, fire prevention officer for KFR, said one fire truck responded to the fire, which was reported at about 11:30 p.m.

Olstad said the hedge fire was contained to the area. It isn't known what sparked the blaze, but Olstad said it appears some human activity was involved.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.