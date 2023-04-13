210729
Kamloops  

BC Wildfire Service, Simpcw crews conduct 22-hectare burn near Barriere

Smoke visible from burn

Smoke and flames were visible in the North Thompson on Thursday as crews from the BC Wildfire Service and the Simpcw First Nation conducted a 22-hectare controlled burn.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the burn was ordered to reduce wildfire risk for the Chu Chua community north of Barriere.

The burn is expected to continue on Friday.

In a post on social media, the agency said smoke and flames may be visible in the area and from Highway 5.

