BC Wildfire Service, Simpcw crews conduct 22-hectare burn near Barriere

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC Wildfire Service crews conduct a 22-hectare prescribed burn Thursday near Chu Chua in the North Thompson. The burn is slated to continue on Friday.

Smoke and flames were visible in the North Thompson on Thursday as crews from the BC Wildfire Service and the Simpcw First Nation conducted a 22-hectare controlled burn.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the burn was ordered to reduce wildfire risk for the Chu Chua community north of Barriere.

The burn is expected to continue on Friday.

In a post on social media, the agency said smoke and flames may be visible in the area and from Highway 5.