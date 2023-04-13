Kamloops Mounties chase, arrest suspect after alleged robbery attempt

Photo: Castanet

A man was chased by a plainclothes officer and arrested after an alleged attempted robbery in downtown Kamloops on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said frontline officers were alerted to a robbery attempt at a business on the 400-block of Seymour Street, just before 2 p.m.

According to Evelyn, multiple officers responded, and a description of the man — who had fled on foot — was provided to police.

“A plainclothes police officer located a suspect running and engaged in a foot pursuit,” Evelyn said in a statement.

“The foot pursuit ended in the 400-block of Landsdowne Street when the suspect was safely taken into custody by members of the general investigations support team.”

Police said the man was later released with conditions and a court date. Charge recommendations are anticipated.