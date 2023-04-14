Four months in jail for man who strangled pregnant wife until she was 'gasping for air'

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who throttled the neck of his pregnant wife until she couldn’t breathe and was “gasping for air" has been ordered to spend four months in jail.

Curtis Lee Oakland, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of assault by choking, assault and breach of an undertaking.

Court heard Oakland and his partner, who was nine months pregnant at the time, were arguing about his drug use on Feb. 17, 2022, when he attacked her.

“He put his hands around her throat and strangled her to the point where she couldn’t breathe,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

“She was gasping for air and she had to bite his hand and dig her fingers into his eyes to get him to stop, which he finally did."

Goulet said Oakland threw rocks at the woman as she fled back inside their North Kamloops house. He followed her inside, where she called her father for help.

Oakland also pleaded guilty Thursday to an assault charge stemming from an altercation last June in which he broke the same partner's TV and grabbed her.

He was arrested in October and ordered to have no contact with the woman — a condition he violated earlier this month when he showed up at her house and banged on her window. He has been in custody since his arrest on April 2.

Court heard the couple has three children, including the baby born a short time after the first attack. They are no longer together.

Oakland, who works in construction, is addicted to heroin and crystal meth. Defence lawyer Cam Johnson said his client started drinking and using cocaine in Grade 9 and now has a “substantial” drug addiction.

“His offending is such that he has practically no recollection of the events that he’s pleaded guilty to today,” Johnson said.

"He was in the full grip of his addiction and was high at the time."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a 120-day jail sentence less 17 days time served.

“The victim in this case was particularly vulnerable in that she was nine months pregnant at the time,” she said.

Once he’s released from jail, Oakland will spend 12 months on probation with conditions requiring he have no contact with his ex, undergo treatment for his addictions and abstain from drug and alcohol use.

Oakland was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for five years.