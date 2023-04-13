Police search for suspect after downtown Kamloops vehicle break-in

Photo: RCMP Security camera footage captured an image of this suspect in connection with a downtown Kamloops vehicle break-in.

Kamloops police are asking for help to identify a suspect after an overnight vehicle break-in at a Lorne Street parking lot.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties were called to an underground lot in the 200-block of Lorne Street just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

A vehicle had its windows smashed and a number of items were stolen overnight.

“Security cameras in the area captured an image of the suspect, which we are releasing to the public in an effort to help further the investigation,” Evelyn said.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing blue pants and black sneakers with white laces. The man was also wearing a black hoodie showing the image of a cross with East Van written inside it.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.