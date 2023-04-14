TNRD calling for non-profits to apply for grant and sponsorships program

Photo: Castanet

Non-profits and charities in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are invited to apply for funding recently made available through a TNRD program.

In a news release, the regional district said applications are now open for the spring 2023 intake of the Regional Grant-in-Aid and Sponsorships program, which helps non-profits with funds to deliver projects, events or services with “a broad benefit in communities.”

“Funding requests will often benefit arts and culture, economic development, the environment, heritage, sports and recreation, or other community or regional initiatives,” the statement said.

Funding is available for non-profits in all TNRD electoral areas and municipalities. The TNRD board of directors will determine which grants are awarded.

The application deadline is May 1.

According to the TNRD, the program’s yearly budget is $20,000, and there are two annual intakes which happen each spring and the fall.

More information can be found on the TNRD website.